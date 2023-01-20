© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
VP Harris touts Arizona-California power transmission line

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 20, 2023 at 5:47 AM MST
Harris_Clean_Energy_29954.jpg
Alberto Mariani
/
AP Photo
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ten West Link transmission line, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Tonopah, Ariz.

Vice President Kamala Harris and two cabinet secretaries celebrated the start of the construction of a new high-capacity power transmission line between Arizona and California.

They said Thursday the line should lead to future solar energy farms in the desert outside Phoenix.

Harris says expanding the electrical grid will allow the nation to deploy more renewable energy, a crucial ingredient in addressing climate change.

The power line known as the Ten West Link will stretch 125 miles connecting electrical substations in Tonopah, Arizona west of Phoenix and Blythe, California, on the border between the two states.

