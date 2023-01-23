Flagstaff closing in on near-record January snowfall total

More snow is expected Monday over northern Arizona, adding to what already is near-record snowfall amounts in Flagstaff for the month of January.

The National Weather Service says the city has had 57.9 inches of snow already this month. That’s the fourth highest amount on record for January, behind only the snowfall totals in 1949 with 104.8 inches, 63.4 inches in 1980 and 59.4 in 1979.

Weather Service officials say normal January snowfall for Flagstaff is 20.9 inches.

The snowfall data is from the Flagstaff Airport with weather records going back to 1898.