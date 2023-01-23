© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff closing in on near-record January snowfall total

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 23, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST
325286472_3664401350453997_4775164231050960162_n.jpg
National Park Service

More snow is expected Monday over northern Arizona, adding to what already is near-record snowfall amounts in Flagstaff for the month of January.

The National Weather Service says the city has had 57.9 inches of snow already this month. That’s the fourth highest amount on record for January, behind only the snowfall totals in 1949 with 104.8 inches, 63.4 inches in 1980 and 59.4 in 1979.

Weather Service officials say normal January snowfall for Flagstaff is 20.9 inches.

The snowfall data is from the Flagstaff Airport with weather records going back to 1898.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newssnowwinter weatherFlagstaff
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press