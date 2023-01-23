Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate

The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that's been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

New tribal President Buu Nygren had pledged to do so while campaigning for the office. He was sworn in earlier this month.

The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S.

It applied broadly to businesses, government offices and tourist destinations on the vast reservation, which extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

The change was announced late Friday evening.

A public health order says masks are still required in schools, nursing homes and health care facilities.