© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:12 AM MST
navajo.jpg
Felicia Fonseca
/
AP Photo
A sign urging safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic is displayed in Teesto, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation on Feb. 11, 2021.

The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that's been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

New tribal President Buu Nygren had pledged to do so while campaigning for the office. He was sworn in earlier this month.

The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S.

It applied broadly to businesses, government offices and tourist destinations on the vast reservation, which extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

The change was announced late Friday evening.

A public health order says masks are still required in schools, nursing homes and health care facilities.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo NationBuu NygrenCOVID-19mask mandates
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press