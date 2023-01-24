© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona lawmaker wants to ban political signs on street corners

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST
Political signs in Gilbert, Ariz. are permitted to be larger and stay up longer than "directional" signs like those pointing residents to local church services.
Bruce Ellefson
/
ADF
A proposed bill from Sen. Steve Kaiser would ban political signs from street corners, medians and other public rights of way.

An Arizona lawmaker wants to prohibit campaign signs in public rights of way.

The Capitol Times reports that a proposed bill from Sen. Steve Kaiser would ban political signs from street corners, medians and other public rights of way.

Kaiser says the bill simply does what his constituents want, adding that voters “hate those things.”

Currently, political signs can only be erected 71 days before the August primary and must be removed within 15 days after the election.

The proposed bill focuses only on political signs. Signs advertising other events – such as yard sales and church services – would still be allowed.

However, opponents say the legislation will likely collide with the First Amendment.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsarizona capitolstate legislaturePolitics
KNAU STAFF
