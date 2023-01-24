Arizona lawmaker wants to ban political signs on street corners

An Arizona lawmaker wants to prohibit campaign signs in public rights of way.

The Capitol Times reports that a proposed bill from Sen. Steve Kaiser would ban political signs from street corners, medians and other public rights of way.

Kaiser says the bill simply does what his constituents want, adding that voters “hate those things.”

Currently, political signs can only be erected 71 days before the August primary and must be removed within 15 days after the election.

The proposed bill focuses only on political signs. Signs advertising other events – such as yard sales and church services – would still be allowed.

However, opponents say the legislation will likely collide with the First Amendment.