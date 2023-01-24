© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Council selects Crystalyne Curley as speaker

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST
Crystalyne Curley
Courtesy
Crystalyne Curley was selected as the new Speaker of the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation Council selected delegate Crystalyne Curley as the new speaker Monday.

Curley is a first-time council delegate and a former Miss Navajo.

She previously served as the senior public information officer for former President Jonathan Nez.

Not only will Curley be the first female to hold the position, but she will also be the first speaker to speak fluent Navajo since 2014.

Navajo voters elected nine women to the council in November, as well as the first female vice-president, Richelle Montoya.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsNavajo NationNavajo Nation Council
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF