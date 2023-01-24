Navajo Nation Council selects Crystalyne Curley as speaker

The Navajo Nation Council selected delegate Crystalyne Curley as the new speaker Monday.

Curley is a first-time council delegate and a former Miss Navajo.

She previously served as the senior public information officer for former President Jonathan Nez.

Not only will Curley be the first female to hold the position, but she will also be the first speaker to speak fluent Navajo since 2014.

Navajo voters elected nine women to the council in November, as well as the first female vice-president, Richelle Montoya.