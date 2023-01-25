© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Hobbs orders creation of prison oversight commission

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, is flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at Hobbs' state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023.

Gov. Katie Hobbs has issued an executive order establishing a panel designed to improve transparency and accountability in Arizona’s prisons.

The Independent Prison Oversight Commission will inspect prison facilities and records and speak with staff and inmates about conditions inside the state’s jails.

The governor’s office says the commission will examine the accessibility and quality of mental health care and drug treatment programs and the access to basic necessities like nutrition, medicine and sanitary products as well as qualified staff.

Hobbs says incarcerated people should be treated humanely and corrections employees should feel safe in their workplace.

The criminal justice reform organization Justice Action Network applauded Hobbs’ move saying, “Robust corrections oversight will bring more transparency and accountability to the way that Arizona’s prisons operate.”

