© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

U of A study links sleep behavior with suicide risk in college students

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 26, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST
college-sleep
LA Johnson/NPR
/
College student sleeping on dorm room floor

A study out of the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine has identified a link between sleep problems and suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

Researchers in the Department of Psychiatry evaluated suicidal thoughts and behaviors in college students during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. They then compared the data with multiple measures of sleep behavior, including sleep duration, timing, insomnia, nightmares and depressive symptoms.

Researchers say the “findings highlight how multiple sleep deficits may contribute to suicide risk” in this particular population.

In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported suicide was the second leading cause of death among individuals ages 10-14 and 25-34, and the third leading cause of death among individuals ages 15-24.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsU of AUniversity of Arizonasuicidesleep
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF