Northern Arizona VA group recruiting volunteers to ensure Veterans get to medical appointments

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is recruiting volunteers to provide transportation for eligible Veterans to and from medical appointments. The program is coordinated in partnership with the Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network.

Volunteers will help transport Veterans to VA medical facilities across northern Arizona. In 2022, DAV volunteer drivers provided more than 500 rides. Officials with the Northern Arizona VA say each year the demand for Veteran transportation grows.

Those interested must have a valid, state-issued license, proof of personal auto insurance, pass a basic physical through the VA, and commit to one year of volunteering for the program. Volunteers that work a minimum of four hours are eligible for a free meal at the Prescott VA’s main campus. Volunteers do not have to be a Veteran or a DAV member.

More information is available through the Northern Arizona VA, https://www.va.gov/northern-arizona-health-care/.