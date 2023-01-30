Bystander wounded in shootout with police at Bullhead City RV park

Bullhead City police say a bystander was struck by gunfire during a shootout between a man and officers at a recreational vehicle resort.

Officials say in a statement that a man in a trailer at the Silver View RV Resort shot at officers Friday night, and they returned fire.

It adds that one of the rounds from the suspect ripped through another trailer “and struck an innocent bystander.”

The victim was hospitalized and was expected to survive.

Police on Saturday identified the suspect as 41-year-old Kyle Schafer but did not say what charges he may face.

No officers were hurt.

The shooting will be investigated by an outside police agency.