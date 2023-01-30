DEA official in Mexico ousted over alleged connection to narcotrafficker lawyers

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly ousted its former top official in Mexico last year over improper contact with lawyers for narcotraffickers.

Nicholas Palmeri’s socializing and vacationing with Miami drug lawyers was detailed in confidential records obtained by the Associated Press. He spent just 14 months in the position before being let go.

Colleagues of Palmeri told the AP there were other red flags, including lax handling of the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in two sickened agents having to be airlifted out of the country.

A separate internal probe found Palmeri used drug-fighting funds for inappropriate purposes, including to pay for his own birthday party.