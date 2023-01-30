© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Portions of Sedona's Cathedral Rock to close for construction

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:17 AM MST
Cathedral Rock in Sedona

The upper part of Cathedral Rock Trail in the Coconino National Forest will be closed for construction for the next two months.

Forest officials say the area will close to the public while the Red Rock Trail Crew reconstructs rock walls and installs check steps on the trail.

The trail will be closed from the Templeton Trail junction to the upper terminus, as well as areas 200 feet in any direction of the trail. The closure is set to last through March 31.

The lower quarter mile of the trail – the Cathedral Rock trailhead to the Templeton Trail junction – will remain open to the public during the project.

Forest officials urge visitors to seek alternate trail options on the Coconino National Forest.

