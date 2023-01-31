© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

California is lone holdout in Colorado River cuts proposal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM MST
A bathtub ring marks the high-water line on Nevada's Lake Mead, which is on the Colorado River, in 2013.
Julie Jacobson
/
AP
A bathtub ring marks the high-water line on Nevada's Lake Mead, which is on the Colorado River, in 2013.

Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin. California is the holdout.

The state has the largest allocation of water from the river that serves 40 million people and a $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry.

States missed a mid-August deadline to heed the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's call to conserve 2 million to 4 million acre-feet.

They regrouped to reach consensus by the end of January.

The outline will factor into a larger proposal on how to operate the two largest dams on the river. California didn't sign on to Monday's plan, but says it intends to release its own proposal.

