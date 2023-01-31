Classes canceled at Mount Elden Middle School after knife attack

Class is canceled at Flagstaff’s Mount Elden Middle School today after officials say a student allegedly assaulted another student with a knife on campus Monday.

Flagstaff Unified School District officials say staff at the school immediately got the knife away from the student and tended to the victim.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown after the incident.

Flagstaff Police Department says the student’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. The other student was taken into custody and the agency has launched a criminal investigation into the assault.

They also stationed patrol personnel on the middle school campus for “safety purposes.”

Classes are expected to resume Wednesday.