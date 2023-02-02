© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU 106.1 in Prescott is currently down due to technical difficulties. Our engineer is working toward a solution and expects a solution tomorrow. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Proposed bill would penalize Flagstaff for high minimum wage

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST
State lawmakers are moving to penalize cities financially that have a minimum wage higher than the rest of the state.

Senate Bill 1108 was proposed by Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff. It would allow employers in any city with a wage that’s more than the state minimum to claim a 10% credit for the difference. The state would also deduct that claim from the city’s share of state revenue.

The bill targets cities like Flagstaff and Tucson that have higher voter-approved minimum wages.

Opponents say the bill undermines the will of voters, who voted to approve the minimum wage hike.

The measure passed the Senate Finance Committee on a party-line vote and awaits full chamber action.

