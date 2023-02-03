National Park Service seeks public comments on Wupatki wilderness preservation study

The National Park Service is seeking public comment for a study focusing on wilderness preservation at Wupatki National Monument northeast of Flagstaff. The Wilderness Act of 1964 states federal agencies are responsible for preserving the character of wilderness areas.

NPS officials say this study may result in an official proposal and recommendation for wilderness designation at Wupatki.

The public comment period is open now through March 3, 2023. Information is at www.parkplanning.nps/WUPA. Click on the “Open for Comment” link. A public open house is scheduled Thursday, February 9, at the Flagstaff Aquaplex from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.