© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Classical 106.1 in Prescott is currently down due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working out a solution, but have not established an estimated time of service restoration. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

National Park Service seeks public comments on Wupatki wilderness preservation study

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 3, 2023 at 2:37 PM MST
wupatki.jpg
Chris Coe
/

The National Park Service is seeking public comment for a study focusing on wilderness preservation at Wupatki National Monument northeast of Flagstaff. The Wilderness Act of 1964 states federal agencies are responsible for preserving the character of wilderness areas.

NPS officials say this study may result in an official proposal and recommendation for wilderness designation at Wupatki.

The public comment period is open now through March 3, 2023. Information is at www.parkplanning.nps/WUPA. Click on the “Open for Comment” link. A public open house is scheduled Thursday, February 9, at the Flagstaff Aquaplex from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsWupatki National Monumentwilderness
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF