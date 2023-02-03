© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Classical 106.1 in Prescott is currently down due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working out a solution, but have not established an estimated time of service restoration. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

New Sedona rule requires annual permits for owners of short-term rental properties

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published February 3, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST
Airbnb is listing shares of its initial public offering Thursday, capping a tumultuous year for the short-term rental company.
1 of 1  — Airbnb is listing shares of its initial public offering Thursday, capping a tumultuous year for the short-term rental company.
Airbnb is listing shares of its initial public offering Thursday, capping a tumultuous year for the short-term rental company.
Martin Bureau / AFP via Getty Images

The city of Sedona now requires all short-term rental owners to have an annual permit. The move is aimed at giving the city more oversight of vacation rentals and the impact they have on residential areas. The new rule went into effect January 20, 2023. It replaces the old permit program for short-term rental emergency contact registration.

Now, all operating short-term rentals must apply for an annual permit whether or not they previously registered an emergency contact. Permits must be obtained no later than Feb. 15, 2023, in order for rentals to operate.

More information is at www.sedonaaz.gov/str.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsSedonashort-term rentalsvacation rentals