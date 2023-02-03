New Sedona rule requires annual permits for owners of short-term rental properties

The city of Sedona now requires all short-term rental owners to have an annual permit. The move is aimed at giving the city more oversight of vacation rentals and the impact they have on residential areas. The new rule went into effect January 20, 2023. It replaces the old permit program for short-term rental emergency contact registration.

Now, all operating short-term rentals must apply for an annual permit whether or not they previously registered an emergency contact. Permits must be obtained no later than Feb. 15, 2023, in order for rentals to operate.

More information is at www.sedonaaz.gov/str.