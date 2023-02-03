New U of A College of Medicine program aims to boost number of researchers studying older adults and well-being

A new program at the University of Arizona College of Medicine aims to increase the number of researchers trained to study older adults. The goal is to improve well-being in diverse groups.

The program at the U of A’s Center on Aging is funded by a five-year, nearly $2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. It’s aimed at preparing undergraduate students for postgraduate education and research careers focused on aging. It will also recruit undergraduates from disadvantaged populations, including students from rural areas and the U.S.-Mexico border region; those with disabilities; and students of Latino, Black or Native heritage.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects the demand for geriatricians will soon exceed the supply. The western U.S. is expected to have the most severe shortage of specialists on aging.