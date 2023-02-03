© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

New U of A College of Medicine program aims to boost number of researchers studying older adults and well-being

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST
hands.jpg
Freepik
/

A new program at the University of Arizona College of Medicine aims to increase the number of researchers trained to study older adults. The goal is to improve well-being in diverse groups.

The program at the U of A’s Center on Aging is funded by a five-year, nearly $2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. It’s aimed at preparing undergraduate students for postgraduate education and research careers focused on aging. It will also recruit undergraduates from disadvantaged populations, including students from rural areas and the U.S.-Mexico border region; those with disabilities; and students of Latino, Black or Native heritage.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects the demand for geriatricians will soon exceed the supply. The western U.S. is expected to have the most severe shortage of specialists on aging.

KNAU STAFF
