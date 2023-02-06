Arizona bill would penalize schools for not displaying U.S. flag, Constitution

A proposed bill would penalize schools that don’t display the U.S. flag, Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Arizona school districts and charters are already required by law to display those items and set aside time for students to recite the pledge of allegiance.

However, Senate Bill 1111 wants to fine schools up to $1,000 for not doing so. It's sponsored by Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers.

The Arizona Senate Education Committee advanced the bill on a party-line vote last week.