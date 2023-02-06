© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Classical 106.1 in Prescott is currently down due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working out a solution, but have not established an estimated time of service restoration. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona bill would penalize schools for not displaying U.S. flag, Constitution

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST
How do Americans feel about the U.S. flag? It's complicated.
Lynne Gilbert
/
Getty Images
How do Americans feel about the U.S. flag? It's complicated.

A proposed bill would penalize schools that don’t display the U.S. flag, Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Arizona school districts and charters are already required by law to display those items and set aside time for students to recite the pledge of allegiance.

However, Senate Bill 1111 wants to fine schools up to $1,000 for not doing so. It's sponsored by Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers.

The Arizona Senate Education Committee advanced the bill on a party-line vote last week.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsU.S. Flagpledge of allegianceArizona SchoolsArizona Legislature
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF