Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in border killing

A rancher who lives near Arizona’s border with Mexico is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in last week’s fatal shooting of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican citizen.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office in Nogales, Arizona, confirmed Monday that 73-year-old Gary Alan Kelly was arrested last week in the killing of a man who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico.

Authorities believe the victim is Gabriel Cuen-Butimea.

They say the killing occurred Jan. 30, 2022, in the Kino Springs area just outside Nogales, Arizona, where public records list Kelly’s ranch address.