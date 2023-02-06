© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in border killing

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST
Border Killing
AP
/
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office
This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows rancher George Alan Kelly, 73, who is being held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting last week of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican man on his property. Kelly faces a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities have not released a motive in the case and it was unknown if the men previously knew each other. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A rancher who lives near Arizona’s border with Mexico is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in last week’s fatal shooting of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican citizen.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office in Nogales, Arizona, confirmed Monday that 73-year-old Gary Alan Kelly was arrested last week in the killing of a man who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico.

Authorities believe the victim is Gabriel Cuen-Butimea.

They say the killing occurred Jan. 30, 2022, in the Kino Springs area just outside Nogales, Arizona, where public records list Kelly’s ranch address.

Associated Press
