Tuba City medical executive to join Biden at State of the Union

A Tuba City nurse and medical executive will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Lynette Bonar was involved in bringing the first cancer center to the Navajo Nation and is the first woman to be in charge of a Navajo health care system. She announced her retirement earlier this year.

The White House said the guests were invited “because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people.”

President Joe Biden is expected to refer to several of the guests by name during his remarks.