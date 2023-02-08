© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona, federal law enforcement prepare to keep Super Bowl visitors safe

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 8, 2023 at 7:08 AM MST
01-31-23_CN_SBLVII_Field_SW-1-scaled.jpg
Susan Wong
/
Cronkite News
On Super Bowl Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet on a playing field made of locally grown, natural grass at State Farm Stadium.

State and federal law enforcement officials say there are no known credible threats to this weekend’s Super Bowl and related events set to take place in Glendale.

Cathy Lanier, the NFL’s chief security officer, noted during a media briefing Tuesday that the public would notice a heightened security presence in and around the venue in the coming days.

More than 40 law enforcement agencies have been involved in planning security efforts for the massive event over the last 18 months.

Officials want to remind attendees that the NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect and that operating a drone near the Super Bowl or any other related events between Thursday and Sunday is prohibited. Offenders could be subject to criminal and civil penalties.

More than 100,000 travelers are expected to visit the Valley for the festivities.

