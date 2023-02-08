Student group to recover unused food at Super Bowl to feed those experiencing homelessness

A nonprofit group along with students from Northern Arizona University will recover and redistribute unused food from the Super Bowl this weekend in Glendale.

The Food Recovery network is spearheading the effort to cut down on food waste and provide surplus food to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, which serves those experiencing homelessness, hunger and addiction.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers is supporting the project and will attend the recovery.

“The impact of recovering surplus food at an event like this can be huge because there are a lot of people paying attention and taking note of how they could do things differently,” said Regina Anderson, Executive Director of FRN, in a press release. “Food recovery is a team effort. The surplus food nourishes those receiving the food, those who prepared the food, as well as those doing the work to recover the food. It nourishes no one to throw perfectly good food away. Food recovery is a tangible way to bring the community together and immediately help people.”

According to the network one in nine Arizonans, including 270,000 children, lack consistent access to enough food.

This will be the group’s third time recovering food at a Super Bowl.

In the past it’s distributed the equivalent of more than 5,700 meals from its work.

The group hopes to recover 2 to 3,000 pound this year.