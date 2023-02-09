© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff girl returns home after being wounded in Phoenix drive-by shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 9, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST
A 10-year-old girl has come home to Flagstaff days after she was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix.

Officials say the girl and 15-year-old Perez Grado were shot on the evening of February 3 near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road while visiting family friends.

The girl sustained multiple injuries from the shooting, including a multiple fractured vertebra and Grado died.

Her family says she has since returned to Flagstaff where she continues to recover.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe to help cover her medical expenses.

KNAU STAFF
