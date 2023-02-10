© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon National Park launches emergency notification system

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST
Officials at Grand Canyon National Park have launched an emergency notification system to inform staff and visitors of natural disasters, weather events and other crisis situations.

The Everbridge platform will send real-time texts, emails, and/or calls. It was approved by the Department of Interior approved in 2019 and is already used by many other NPS units.

The Grand Canyon Public Affairs Office partnered with Grand Canyon Dispatch to implement the platform, aimed at keeping national park staff, partners, and residents connected and informed.

Park officials say notifications will be made for incidents impacting public safety, employees’ means of travel, work conditions, utility interruptions, and significant park-wide incidents.

