Grand Canyon National Park launches emergency notification system

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park have launched an emergency notification system to inform staff and visitors of natural disasters, weather events and other crisis situations.

The Everbridge platform will send real-time texts, emails, and/or calls. It was approved by the Department of Interior approved in 2019 and is already used by many other NPS units.

The Grand Canyon Public Affairs Office partnered with Grand Canyon Dispatch to implement the platform, aimed at keeping national park staff, partners, and residents connected and informed.

Park officials say notifications will be made for incidents impacting public safety, employees’ means of travel, work conditions, utility interruptions, and significant park-wide incidents.