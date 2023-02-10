© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Pile burns planned at Dead Horse Ranch State Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST
Sedona Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau
Dead Horse Ranch State Park

Smoke may be visible from Cottonwood and Camp Verde next week due to a prescribed burn at Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

The piles are approximately five acres and are the result of leftover debris from continual fuel work conducted by Arizona State Parks and Trails to reduce wildfire risk within the park and nearby residences.

State fire managers say ignitions will begin Tuesday and should be completed by Wednesday.

The project shouldn’t affect park visitors. The work will depend on weather conditions.

