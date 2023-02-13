© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Regional schools cancel Tuesday classes as another powerful winter storm moves into northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 13, 2023 at 6:32 PM MST
school closings and delays

Many regional schools will be closed or delayed Tuesday, February 14, 2023, as a powerful snowstorm moves into northern and central Arizona beginning Monday night. Most private and charter schools follow the lead of the larger district in the area. However, families, students, teachers and school staff may want to check their individual school’s websites and social media feeds for specific information.

Here is a running list of closures and delays. KNAU will continue to update it as we hear from more schools.

SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2023:

  • The Flagstaff Unified School District, including before and after school activities and food service
  • All Flagstaff Montessori Schools
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsFlagstaff Unified School Districtsnowstormschool closures school delayswinter storm warning
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF