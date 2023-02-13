Separate in-custody deaths reported in Mohave and Maricopa counties

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating an in-custody death at the Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.

Authorities say 36-year-old Megan Petersen of Bullhead City was transported from the jail’s medical wing to the Kingman Regional Medical Center on Friday. Petersen was pronounced death upon arrival at the hospital. No other details were immediately available.

She had been in the jail’s medical wing since being booked on February 2, 2023, on charges related to possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, authorities in Phoenix are also investigating an in-custody death. They say a 40-year-old man died Saturday night while being transported from a jail facility in Maricopa County to an area hospital.

Police say officers responded to a damage incident around 6 p.m. when a caller said a man was allegedly breaking windows and acting erratic. Police reportedly detained a man by using leg restraints.

While the man was on the way to the hospital, police say he became unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were performed by paramedics but were unsuccessful. An investigation is being conducted.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.