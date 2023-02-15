Horne: Arizona schools must prioritize armed officers over counselors

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne says schools applying for safety grants must prioritize armed police officers over school counselors.

Horne announced the changes to Arizona’s School Safety Grant Program, which allows schools to get state funds for counselors, social workers or school resource officers.

However, according to reporting from KJZZ, Horne announced the state will now deny requests for new counselors from schools that don’t already have armed officers.

The Arizona School Counselors Association responded to the announcement, saying that the recent changes put student access to school counselors in jeopardy.