KNAU and Arizona News

Horne: Arizona schools must prioritize armed officers over counselors

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST
Horne1.png
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne says schools applying for safety grants must prioritize armed police officers over school counselors.

Horne announced the changes to Arizona’s School Safety Grant Program, which allows schools to get state funds for counselors, social workers or school resource officers.

However, according to reporting from KJZZ, Horne announced the state will now deny requests for new counselors from schools that don’t already have armed officers.

The Arizona School Counselors Association responded to the announcement, saying that the recent changes put student access to school counselors in jeopardy.

