State legislation would mandate gun safety training courses for Arizona schoolchildren

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM MST
A bill introduced in the Arizona state House would require gun safety training for all district and charter students between 6th and 12th grades. Supporters say it would teach children what to do if they come across a firearm and that the courses wouldn’t include instruction on operating guns or hunting. Parents would also be able to opt out. But the bill has raised concern among some gun safety advocates. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius spoke with Brandy Reese with the group Civic Engagement Beyond Voting, which is speaking out against the legislation.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
