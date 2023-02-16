© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
White House wildfire commission offers recommendations to improve aerial firefighting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 16, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST
Pipeline Fire
Coconino National Forest
/
An air tanker drop fire retardant on the Pipeline Fire on June 12, 2022 in the Ft. Valley area of Flagstaff.

A White House wildfire panel has offered several recommendations for how to improve aerial firefighting over the next several years.

The Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission released a report this week that examines the mobilization of aviation fleets to support firefighting efforts.

Among its suggestions were investments in technology and staff to meet the long-term demand as well as the increased use of Uncrewed Aerial Systems, or drones, in fighting wildland fires.

The commission was created by the 2021 infrastructure law to help improve federal firefighting policy.

Its members include Coconino County Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani and Neil Chapman, the City of Flagstaff’s forest health captain.

