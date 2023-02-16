White House wildfire commission offers recommendations to improve aerial firefighting

A White House wildfire panel has offered several recommendations for how to improve aerial firefighting over the next several years.

The Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission released a report this week that examines the mobilization of aviation fleets to support firefighting efforts.

Among its suggestions were investments in technology and staff to meet the long-term demand as well as the increased use of Uncrewed Aerial Systems, or drones, in fighting wildland fires.

The commission was created by the 2021 infrastructure law to help improve federal firefighting policy.

Its members include Coconino County Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani and Neil Chapman, the City of Flagstaff’s forest health captain.