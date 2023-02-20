© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Another powerful winter storm set to hit Northern Arizona Tuesday night

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 20, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
AP
The acorn on the Weatherford in downtown Flagstaff, Ariz., hangs amidst a heavy fall of snow Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2023.

Another strong winter storm is set to hit Northern Arizona as soon as Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service warns snow will develop late Tuesday night and spread east through Wednesday with snow levels falling to the valley floors.

This will likely create dangerous travel conditions with low visibility and possible whiteout conditions. Officials are already urging drivers to delay or reschedule any travel plans if possible.

The winter storm will be accompanied by strong winds and below-normal temperatures in the single digits to below zero during the overnights Wednesday and Thursday.

Additional snow is likely from Thursday through Saturday.

