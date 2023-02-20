© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona lawmakers want to limit the length of trains

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 20, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST
Associated Press

Arizona lawmakers want to limit the lengths of trains that pass through the state.

Legislation approved by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Friday would require all trains to be less than 8,500 feet – about 1.6 miles.

Lawmakers cited lengthy traffic delays caused by long trains throughout the state, as well as the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio where freight cars filled with a variety of toxic chemicals spilled.

The U.S. Department of Transportation currently has no federal laws or regulations on blocked crossings, nor are there any state laws.

The measure unanimously passed the committee and will now be sent to the full House.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newstrainsArizona Legislaturetransportation
