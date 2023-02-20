Arizona lawmakers want to limit the length of trains

Arizona lawmakers want to limit the lengths of trains that pass through the state.

Legislation approved by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Friday would require all trains to be less than 8,500 feet – about 1.6 miles.

Lawmakers cited lengthy traffic delays caused by long trains throughout the state, as well as the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio where freight cars filled with a variety of toxic chemicals spilled.

The U.S. Department of Transportation currently has no federal laws or regulations on blocked crossings, nor are there any state laws.

The measure unanimously passed the committee and will now be sent to the full House.