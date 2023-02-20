PHX Sky Harbor among top 10 airports for number of seized passenger firearms

A record number of guns were intercepted at airport checkpoints across the country last year. Officials with the Transportation Safety Administration say numbers have been steadily climbing and hit 6,500 last year.

The director of TSA says it’s a reflection of what’s going on in society that “there are more people carrying firearms.” Experts don’t think it's an epidemic of would-be plane hijackers. They say nearly everyone caught with a firearm claims to have forgotten they had their gun with them.

TSA officials emphasize the danger even one gun can pose on a plane or at a checkpoint.

The top 10 list for gun interceptions in 2022 includes three Texas airports, three Florida airports, Nashville, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Denver.