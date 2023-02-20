Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Arizona with blizzard-like conditions expected

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, effective Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.

Total snow accumulations could reach between 4 and 11 inches in some areas. Heavy snow and strong winds are forecast above 5,000 starting around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Gusting winds in excess of 65 mph are expected at times, creating blizzard-like conditions regardless of snowfall amounts.

Coconino County Emergency Management encourages the public to sign up for emergency notifications and alerts at www.coconino.az.gov/ready.