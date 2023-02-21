NAU to close Flagstaff campus Wednesday in advance of powerful winter storm

Officials at Northern Arizona University have preemptively cancelled in-person classes Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in advance of a significant winter storm moving into the region. The closure is for the Flagstaff campus only. Students, faculty and staff on other NAU campuses statewide should plan for normal class and work schedules.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning effective Tuesday at 9 p.m., through 11 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snowfall is expected along with damaging winds, with gusts in excess of 50 mph. Blizzard-whiteout conditions are expected Tuesday night and all day Wednesday. The Arizona Department of Transportation is urging drivers to delay travel if possible for the duration of the storm.

Anyone traveling on the NAU Flagstaff campus is advised to traverse carefully as facilities crews work on snow removal. Dining services will be open for weekend hours on Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. for the Hotspot and 10 a.m. for the DuBois Center. All locations will close at 9 p.m., including late night and robot delivery. NAU shuttles will not be in service on Wednesday.

Follow the National Weather Service for updated weather conditions, https://www.weather.gov/, and the Arizona Department of Transportation for updated road conditions, https://azdot.gov/. Sign up for emergency notifications from Coconino County at https://www.coconino.az.gov/207/Emergency-Management. Download the NAU Safe app at https://in.nau.edu/emergency-management/be-informed/.