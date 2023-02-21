© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Star Valley considers purchase of topless bar to eliminate 'adult entertainment

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published February 21, 2023
The Star Valley Town Council wants to purchase Pete’s Place Adult Cabaret to eliminate adult entertainment in the community.

The Payson Roundup reports the council is in direct talks with the business owner to purchase the topless bar, which features a large heifer mounted on the sign out front.

The town council says they are focused on “eliminating the adult entertainment use” and currently do not have any plans for what they will do with the building.

But some question whether the purchase is the best use of town funds.

According to reporting from the Roundup, Star Valley town manager Tim Grier says they would likely sell the property to mitigate the cost.

