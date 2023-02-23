Only one dry town left in Nevada after Alamo lifts decades-old ban on alcohol sales

Alcohol sales soon will be allowed in a tiny Nevada town with deep connections to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Historically, the church has encouraged abstinence from alcohol.

Lincoln County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a local board vote taken several months ago to let businesses sell alcohol in Alamo. It would end a decades-long ban on buying beer, wine, and liquor. The town is about a 90-minute drive from Las Vegas.

The Alamo Town Board Chairman tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the decision will allow the local supermarket to compete with rival businesses outside of town. The newspaper reports the decision leaves Panaca, Nevada as the only town in the state that prohibits alcohol sales.