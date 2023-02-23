School and road closures, power outages, and more snow on the way for northern and central Arizona

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for parts of northern and central Arizona through Friday morning as another system blankets the region.

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy snowfall Thursday, with 10” possible in the Flagstaff area, and another 10-12” possible overnight. Windy conditions will accompany this storm with gusts close to 40 mph at times.

Coconino County and the American Red Cross have opened warming centers in Flagstaff (Sinaguag Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave.) and Munds Park (Munds Park Community Church, 17670 S. Munds Ranch Rd.) because of the extreme cold and widespread power outages. Anyone seeking temporary shelter is welcome. Snacks and water are available on site. Pets will be allowed with kennels and carriers. Guests should bring their own pet food and other supplies.

County officials also ask residents to check on elderly or disabled neighbors to make sure they’re safe.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents across northern and central Arizona are still without power after Tuesday night’s storm. According to Arizona Public Service Company, affected areas include Flagstaff, Munds Park, Show Low, Payson, Forest Lakes, Dewey, Chino Valley, Winslow and Polacca. In addition, thousands of homes throughout the southern portion of Arizona lost power amid the winter storm. A power outage map is on the APS website, https://outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer/.

The seven-mile stretch of Lake Mary Road, between the north and south entrances of Mormon Lake remains closed due to high winds and drifting snow. Traffic along Lake Mary Road continues to detour along the West Side Mormon Lake Road. Stoneman Lake Road also remains closed for now. Roads in Kendrick Park are currently not passable.

There will be a brief break from the snow Friday afternoon and all day Saturday before another winter storm arrives Saturday night. The National Weather Service forecasts 5-10 inches of snowfall above 6,000 feet.

This week’s storms across the western U.S. have contributed to approximately 1,600 U.S. flight cancellations.

