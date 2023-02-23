Weather and school closure information for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

Another round of school closures and delays have been announced for some Arizona schools as winter weather continues to impact the northern and central part of the state. For some districts, it's the fourth snow day this week. The National Weather Service is calling for another storm system to move through the region Sunday.

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS FOR FRIDAY, FEB. 24, 2023:

This is a developing list and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CLOSURES:



Flagstaff Unified School District

All four Flagstaff Montessori Schools

Coconino Community College Flagstaff campus

DELAYS: