The snowstorm has caused an APS outage to our Prescott facility on Mt. Francis. No word yet on when service is expected to be restored. We’re grateful for the utility workers working in these conditions and hope they’ll remain safe. KNAU’s streaming service at KNAU.org remains online. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Weather and school closure information for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST
Another round of school closures and delays have been announced for some Arizona schools as winter weather continues to impact the northern and central part of the state. For some districts, it's the fourth snow day this week. The National Weather Service is calling for another storm system to move through the region Sunday.

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS FOR FRIDAY, FEB. 24, 2023:

This is a developing list and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CLOSURES:

  • Flagstaff Unified School District
  • All four Flagstaff Montessori Schools
  • Coconino Community College Flagstaff campus

DELAYS:

  • Northern Arizona University Flagstaff campus 2-hr delay
KNAU STAFF
