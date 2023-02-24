$99M in pandemic relief allocated to Arizona for broadband access

Nearly $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding will go toward broadband infrastructure in Arizona. The Biden administration says it’ll help close the digital divide in the state.

White House officials say the funds will support federal grants to connect almost 128,000 homes and businesses throughout Arizona to affordable, high-speed internet. The money, which represents half of Arizona’s total allocation, comes from the 2021 American Rescue Plan that provided economic stimulus as COVID shut down schools and businesses.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says the bill represents the most significant broadband investment in U.S. history.

"During the pandemic we saw the challenges that were facing Arizona families, workers and employers who couldn’t access reliable internet. We know that everybody benefits when we invest in and improve our broadband infrastructure," says Sinema.

The U.S. Treasury Department approved the funds that’ll be awarded to Arizona counties through two separate programs for urban and rural communities. The bill also includes provisions to dedicate funding specifically to tribal lands, which have some of the lowest levels of high-speed connectivity in the state.

This week’s announcement allocates $355 million to connect homes and businesses in Arizona, Tennessee and Wyoming. It’s part of the larger $10 billion Capital Projects Fund.