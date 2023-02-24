© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

Mayes joins lawsuit challenging federal regulation of abortion drug

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST
kris mayes.jpg
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File
/
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes smiles before a debate against Republican Abraham Hamadeh on Sept. 28, 2022.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has joined a multistate federal lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration.

It accuses the FDA of creating excessively burdensome regulations for mifepristone, one of the two drugs used for medication abortions.

It’s been used for more than two decades, and Mayes says there’s ample evidence that the drug is safe.

But the FDA regulates the drug using the same regulations used for dangerous drugs like the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which Mayes calls unduly burdensome.

The attorney general says Mifepristone allows patients to make their own private medical decisions without interference.

She also filed a preliminary injunction asking the court to halt enforcement of the FDA’s restrictions on the drug while the case proceeds.

