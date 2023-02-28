© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff schools planning to make up for snow days

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 28, 2023 at 6:37 AM MST
FUSD
Coconino High School in the Flagstaff Unified School District

Officials say Flagstaff students will have to make up for missed instructional time after 10 snow days so far this year.

State law requires Arizona K-12 schools to have a minimum of 180 days in each school year. Typically, schools incorporate a few makeup days in their calendar.

The Flagstaff Unified School District says they have already exhausted those makeup days and they now plan to turn early-dismissal days into full days to get back on track.

Other local schools have already announced they plan to follow a similar model. Check with your individual school for additional details.

