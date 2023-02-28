© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Officials warn of hazardous travel, road closures ahead of winter storm

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST
Coconino County officials are warning of hazardous travel conditions, road closures and possible power outages ahead of a major winter storm that’s set to impact the region.

By Thursday morning two feet of snow is possible above 6,500 feet with accumulations possible above 3,500 feet.

Road and interstate closures are likely and authorities urge against travel to and from the county for recreation.

Coconino emergency officials are also again preparing warming stations should communities lose power during the storm and say residents should stock up on non-perishable foods, medications and other supplies.

In addition, county staff say residents should be aware of how much snow is accumulating on rooves and inspect for leaks and other possible damage.

KNAU STAFF
