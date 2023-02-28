Winter weather school closures for Wed, March 1
Schools in northern and central Arizona have canceled classes Wed, March 1 as a major winter storm is predicted to bring up to two feet of snow in some areas from Tuesday night through Thursday morning with possible highway closures and other impacts.
Classes canceled:
Northern Arizona University – Flagstaff, Yavapai and Show Low campuses
Flagstaff Unified School District
Williams Unified School District
Flagstaff Junior Academy
Flagstaff Montessori Schools
Leading Edge Academy, Flagstaff