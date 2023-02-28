© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Winter weather school closures for Wed, March 1

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM MST
flagstaff_snow.jpeg

Schools in northern and central Arizona have canceled classes Wed, March 1 as a major winter storm is predicted to bring up to two feet of snow in some areas from Tuesday night through Thursday morning with possible highway closures and other impacts.

Classes canceled:

Northern Arizona University – Flagstaff, Yavapai and Show Low campuses

Flagstaff Unified School District

Williams Unified School District

Flagstaff Junior Academy

Flagstaff Montessori Schools

Leading Edge Academy, Flagstaff

