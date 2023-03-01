© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

ABOR approves new tuition-setting process for NAU, state universities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST
The Arizona Board of Regents recently approved a new multi-year tuition process for Arizona’s public universities.

Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona will now have set six-year tuition cycles with a maximum growth rate for academic fees in addition to meal and housing plans.

It also eliminates course fees but keeps mandatory program and college fees.

The new process is expected to improve predictability and transparency when it comes to the cost of college.

