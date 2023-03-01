ABOR approves new tuition-setting process for NAU, state universities
The Arizona Board of Regents recently approved a new multi-year tuition process for Arizona’s public universities.
Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona will now have set six-year tuition cycles with a maximum growth rate for academic fees in addition to meal and housing plans.
It also eliminates course fees but keeps mandatory program and college fees.
The new process is expected to improve predictability and transparency when it comes to the cost of college.