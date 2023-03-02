Coconino National Forest announces logging operations this week near Flagstaff airport

Coconino National Forest officials plan major logging operations this week near Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff. The project was slated to begin Wednesday and cover more than 2,000 acres adjacent to the airport and stretching as far south as Old Munds Highway and east to Fay Canyon.

Officials say it will thin overgrown stands of ponderosa pine trees, improve animal habitat and reduce the risk of wildfire.

Members of the public should expect falling timber and heavy truck traffic in the area including Lake Mary Road at the intersections of Frontier, J-W Powell and South Pulliam roads.