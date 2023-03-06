Flagstaff City Council to discuss resolution in support of reproductive rights, health care

The Flagstaff City Council this week plans to discuss a resolution that would support reproductive rights and health care, including abortion access.

At their Tuesday night meeting, Council members will address the resolution aimed at “supporting constitutional rights of pregnant people, including their access to reproductive health care and abortions.”

The resolution declares the City Council’s opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that allowed pregnant people the right to have an abortion. The Phoenix and Tucson city councils have already adopted similar resolutions.

Tuesday night’s meeting is open to the public with limited in-person capacity from 4-6 p.m. at Flagstaff City Hall. It can also be viewed on the city’s website at www.flagstaff.az.gov.