Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing man

Navajo Nation police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities with the Kayenta District say 35-year-old Dustin Bennie Zonnie has been entered into the National Crime Information center as a missing person. He was last seen in Chilchinbeto, Arizona.

Zonnie is described as a Native American male, 5’8”, 140 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He has a tattoo of a small dross on the left side of his face. Zonnie is known for wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Kayenta District at (928) 697-5600, or call 911.