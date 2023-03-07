© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

New legislation seeks to safeguard Oak Flat from mining

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published March 7, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST


New legislation seeks to safeguard Oak Flat in the Tonto National Forest from mining activity.

The 2,400-acre Oak Flat is a sacred site to the San Carlos Apache Tribe and other Arizona tribes.

However, 2014 legislation transferred it from federal control to a proposed mining operation.

San Carlos Apache members say foreign mining operations will permanently desecrate the area and destroy its tribal cultural and religious heritage sites.

The bill – known as the Save Oak Flat from Foreign Mining Act – is sponsored by Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva with support from the San Carlos Apache and numerous other tribes.

It will offer permanent protection to the site by blocking mining companies from setting up there.

