Gila County considers regulating short-term rentals

The Gila County Board of Supervisors is considering whether to regulate short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods.

The Board gave staff the approval to come up with an ordinance that would require property owners renting a home on Airbnb, VRBO or other platforms to get a $250 permit annually.

The Payson Roundup reports the revenue from the permits could bring in an estimated $300,000 each year.

The Board may also consider additional restrictions that would require property owners to ensure they’re not renting to sex offenders or limit how many people can stay in a home. The county could impose fines and revoke a permit after three citations.

The county has an estimated 1,200 short-term rental properties with most located in Pine-Strawberry. County officials say the regulations likely won’t be done in time for the summer rush.